Local businesses react to Trump Administration’s import tariffs

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — President Donald Trump has proposed heavily taxing certain imported materials, saying it will help keep money and jobs in the U.S.

Imported materials like steel and titanium would face heavy tariffs under President Trump’s plan.

Critics of the plan say this could create a trade war and make construction more expensive. But supporters, like U.S. based steel companies, say this will create jobs and stop China from continuing to flood the U.S. with cheap steel.

One supporter of President Trump’s plan is N.C. Steel Services Vice President Mark Parrish.

He said the change in price will initially be hardest on U.S. consumers.

“It’s not going to be as wide of an impact on me as it will be to the consumer,” said Parrish. “Because prices are going to go up. But that’s because the steel in the past has been cheap.”

But he said it will protect American steel manufacturers from going out of business by limiting competition from cheap steel sent from overseas.

“The Chinese came in and bought all the scrap that was here in the U.S.” said Parrish. “When they did that it drove the prices way up. I mean we got a sixty percent increase in prices in just a matter of six months.”

President Trump said that despite criticism of the tariffs, he “will not back down.” But he may consider negotiating with Canada and Mexico if they are willing to negotiate better terms for NAFTA.

Parrish said that after the initial shock to the steel market of taking away cheap steel, the market will balance itself and will come out stronger in the long run.