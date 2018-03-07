G.R. Whitfield School conducts annual tornado drill

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Three – that’s the average number of deaths in North Carolina caused by tornados. That’s why it’s important to conduct a drill in schools across our state.

“We have to be quiet,” said fourth grade student, Madelyn Sutter. “We have to stay still and try to get as close together as we could.”

Kids filled the hallways today at G.R. Whitfield School not walking to class, but rather side by side crouching on the ground.

“Putting themselves in a position to best defend against any type of debris coming their way,” said Allen Everette, director for Pitt County Emergency Management. “We want to make sure that our students understand what that drill is; where they need to go and how they need to duck and cover.”

Every school in Pitt County conducts this drill and teaches about the dangers of severe weather such as tornadoes.

“Tornado warnings are scary for school systems, as much as everything else,” said Pitt County Schools superintendent, Ethan Lenker. “It could happen anywhere.”

It does happen, right here in eastern North Carolina.

“We average 26 tornadoes per year in North Carolina and as a result of 16 tornados,” said Everette. “We see about three storm related deaths per year. These events do not discriminate. We all need to be prepared. It is to take any type of watch or warning seriously and always is prepared.”

When it happens, it could be during the school day which is why staff and students take the drill so serious.

“it’s important to be prepared because if you’re not prepared,” said Sutter. “Something bad could happen and a lot of times will happen if you’re not.”

Crouching down on the hallway floor may not be comfortable for the students, but it could possible save their life. This drill is conducted once per school year.