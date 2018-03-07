First Alert Forecast: Gradually decreasing clouds, cool and breezy

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Gradually clearing skies through the day. Sunshine remains to wind down the work week but temperatures will remain cool. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower here or there. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s inland, and lower to mid 50s along the coast. A breeze from time to time is likely with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a spotty shower passing with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clearing overnight with breezy winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 50’s.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK:

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
44° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
46° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.