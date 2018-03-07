First Alert Forecast: Gradually decreasing clouds, cool and breezy

SUMMARY: Gradually clearing skies through the day. Sunshine remains to wind down the work week but temperatures will remain cool. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower here or there. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s inland, and lower to mid 50s along the coast. A breeze from time to time is likely with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a spotty shower passing with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clearing overnight with breezy winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 50’s.

