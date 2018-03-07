Community holds prayer vigil for missing North Pitt High School student

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – The search is on for a missing teenager who’s been missing since March 2nd.

The Pitt County’s Sheriff Office issued a silver alert this week for 15-year-old Alaycia Ceheira Williams.

Emotions ran high inside the New Wynn Chapel Baptist Chruch in Bethel.

Loved ones, elected officials, and community members came together for a night full of prayer, songs, and scripture.

Family members and faith leaders didn’t want to focus on the negative.

Instead, they focused on the positive through their voices, love, and faith.

Keyetta Williams is Alaycia’s mother and told 9OYS what she would tell her daughter.

“I love you, miss you and feel you,” said Williams.

Alaycia’s mother also described her emotions since her daughter went missing.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, both fear, anger, and disappointment,” said Williams.

Pastor David Moore is one of Alaycia’s pastors and described what the community needs right now.

“We need hope, that the main important thing, that we don’t lose hope,” said Williams. “It gives us an opportunity to look forward to another tomorrow, so it’s very important that we have a time like this, where we can all build our faith together.”

Before the end of the vigil, Keyetta Williams said the outpouring of support is inspiring and gives her hope for her daughter to return to her arms.

With each reflection from the speakers, one phrase continued to echo throughout the church.

‘If you know something, say something!’

The Sheriffs Office says Lacy was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, white shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information about Alaycia’s whereabouts is asked to call Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 1-252-830-4141.