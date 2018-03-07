Carolina Kickoff canceled, ECU to refund ticket costs

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU announced Wednesday that the Carolina Kickoff concert has officially been cancelled.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds.

You can read the university’s full statement below:

East Carolina University officials announced today that the Carolina Kickoff, a concert previously rescheduled for April 21, 2018 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been cancelled and all ticket holders will receive full refunds.

In August 2017 Basis Entertainment announced that the Carolina Kickoff, originally scheduled for August 19, 2017 featuring Blake Shelton, would be rescheduled for April 21, 2018. In addition to the rescheduled Carolina Kickoff, ticket holders were offered a free concert featuring musical artists Big & Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard on August 19, 2017.

According to University officials, the cancellation of the April 21 concert is necessary because the concert promoter, Basis Entertainment, has not made good on its promise to provide musical artists for the rescheduled April 21, 2018 event, and has failed to provide adequate assurances that it could arrange for a concert on a later date. The University is conferring with the North Carolina Attorney General’s office about its legal options, which could include filing a lawsuit against Basis.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and realize this has been a frustrating process. That is why ECU has stepped up to provide refunds to ticket holders instead of continuing to wait on responses from the promoter,” said J.J. McLamb, ECU senior associate athletic director for internal operations.

The refund process will begin immediately. Completion of the process may take up to six weeks. Anyone with questions about the refunds should contact ECU’s Athletic Ticket Office, 252-737-4500, athletictickets@ecu.edu.