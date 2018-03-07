Bowman and Boston College knock NC State out of ACC Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) – Jerome Robinson made a pull-up jumper with 17 seconds left to break a tie, and then forced a turnover on an inbounds play moments later, and Boston College upset North Carolina State 91-87 on Wednesday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Robinson scored 26 points and fellow North Carolinian Ky Bowman had 24 for the 12th-seeded Eagles (19-14), who will face No. 4 seed Clemson on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Barclays Center.

The fifth-seeded Wolfpack (21-11) wiped out a double-digit deficit in the final 10 minutes and tied it five times down the stretch, the last on two free throws by Torin Dorn with 40.7 seconds left to make it 85-all.

Then Boston College let Robinson, runner-up for ACC player of the year, take over.

Robinson dribbled away from the screen, left N.C. State big-man Omer Yurtseven behind and let go with a smooth jumper from about 10 feet to give BC a lead.

On the ensuing possession, Robinson was on the in-bounder as N.C. State tried to get it in from the front court, and got a hand on Allerik Freeman’s pass. Bowman came up with it and was fouled. He made two shots to put BC up four.

Markell Johnson cut it to two with 7.3 left, but then he called a timeout when the Wolfpack didn’t have one and was called for a technical. Robinson made two more free throws to seal the victory.

Yurtseven had 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Allerik Freeman had 21 for North Carolina State.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: This has been a turnaround season for BC in year four under coach Jim Christian, who had losing records in each of his first three seasons, including a 0-19 against ACC teams in 2015-16.

Now this is BC’s most successful ACC Tournament since their first one. The Eagles had not won more than one game in an ACC Tournament since 2006, when they lost the championship to Duke. The Eagles also became the first team since the ACC expanded to five days in 2014 to win an opening day game and follow it up with a victory on day two.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack led only once, 2-0. They never did figure a way to stop Bowman and Robinson, but maybe the biggest problem was on the boards. N.C. State was outrebounded 39-31 and gave up 13 offensive boards and 15 second-chance points.

BIG SCARE

Boston College center Nic Popovic hit the floor during a small pileup while going for a loose ball with about 12:30 left in the first half. At first he got up and started making his way back on defense, but after about three steps he stopped and went to the floor just short of midcourt, grabbing his lower right leg. He hopped to the bench and eventually was helped to the locker room. Popovic returned and re-entered the game with about seven minutes left. The sophomore, who had a career high 20 points in the opening round against Georgia Tech, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles lost 74-70 to Clemson at home on Jan. 3.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are in fine shape for an at-large NCAA bid despite the early exit here.