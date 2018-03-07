Agnos throws a gem as Pirates take down Cougars

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jake Agnos allowed two runs over five innings, while Chandler Jenkins and Brady Lloyd each collected a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored once helping No. 19 ECU to a 5-2 win over College of Charleston Wednesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 9-3 on the year and the Cougars fall to 10-3.

How It Happened:

CofC wasted little time getting on the board when Luke Morgan belted his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field, scoring Dupree Hart in front of him for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. ECU responded with four runs in the second taking a 4-2 lead. Jenkins got it going with an RBI double to right-center scoring Jake Washer from second. Alec Burleson singled putting runners on the corners for Brady Lloyd, who reached on a bunt single that plated Jenkins. Dusty Baker’s infield base hit coupled with a Cougars error scored Burleson and Bryant Packard’s RBI ground out to second allowed Lloyd to dart home. The Pirates plated a run in the sixth on Andrew Henrickson’s fielder’s choice that allowed Burleson to score for a 5-2 advantage.

Godwin’s Take:

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy for Jake (Agnos) today, but I was really proud of him after he walks a guy and gives up a home run then we are down 2-0. But he came back out throwing up zeroes and could have gone out there in the sixth, but he was on short rest (three days) and then we just turned it over to the bullpen.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Agnos (1-1) picked up his first win of the season surrendering just two runs (both earned) in the opening frame. The lefty allowed just one more hit over the next four innings and finished the day giving up three to go along with a walk and two strikeouts. Tyler Smith tossed three scoreless frames and gave up a hit before Davis Kirkpatrick relieved him in the eighth, who allowed a base knock. Burleson notched his first save of the season tossing a perfect ninth with one strikeout.

Cougars Staff:

Brian Rourke (1-2) worked just 1.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with a walk and a strikeout before turning the game over to his bullpen. The Cougars used five arms out of the bullpen getting outings from Zach Williams (3.2 IP, 3 Hs, 1 R, 4 BBs), Justin Baker (1.1 IP, 1 BB), Will Detwiller (0.1 IP, 1 BB), Clay Hunt (0.1 IP) and Christian Shiver (1.0 IP, 1 H).

ECU’s Bats:

Jenkins and Lloyd led the club with two hits apiece, while Dusty Baker, Burleson and Connor Litton each added one. Five different Pirates drove in a run, while Burleson scored a team-high two runs. Jenkins, Lloyd and Jake Washer also crossed home on the day.

Player of the Game:

Lloyd registered his fourth multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-4 at the plate. He extended his on-base streak to nine games with his bunt single in the second inning. He added another single in the sixth with a base hit to center.

Things of Note:

Connor Litton extended his hit streak to eight games with a single to right field in the third frame …

Brady Lloyd has reached base safely in nine-straight games with his bunt single in the second …

Brickhouse’s 27-game on-base streak came to an end after an 0-for-4 day …

Chandler Jenkins registered his third multi-hit game of the season …

ECU scored four of its five runners from third base (80.0 percent) with runners on third and less than two outs …

Up Next:

ECU hits the road this weekend traveling to instate foe Charlotte for a three-game set. First pitch of the series is slated for 3 p.m. (ET) at Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium.