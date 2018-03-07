1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting leads to car chase in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation into a Vanceboro shooting lead to a car chase Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nikkia Laaqua Ross, a 36-year-old convicted felon from Vanceboro, is wanted after police said she shot a person Tuesday.

Justin Eure, 28, of Grifton, was arrested and charged with trying to escape police, along with a number of other charges.

Deputies responded to a shooting victim Tuesday at the 1400 block of Piney Neck Road in Vanceboro.

The victim was taken to Carolina East Medical Center by family, where he was treated and released.

Deputies said Nikkia Ross, who lives at the home where the shooting took place, shot the victim.

Ross cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet she wears due to being on probation and ran away, deputies said.

However, investigators discovered Ross was likely in the 8000 block of U.S. 17 in Vanceboro.

When they arrived, investigators tried to stop a vehicle leaving the residence.

However, deputies said Justin Eure, the driver, fled and was arrested after a short chase.

If anyone has information on Nikkia Ross they are asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.