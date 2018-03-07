1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting leads to car chase in Vanceboro

WNCT Staff Published:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation into a Vanceboro shooting lead to a car chase Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nikkia Laaqua Ross, a 36-year-old convicted felon from Vanceboro, is wanted after police said she shot a person Tuesday.

Justin Eure, 28, of Grifton, was arrested and charged with trying to escape police, along with a number of other charges.

Deputies responded to a shooting victim Tuesday at the 1400 block of Piney Neck Road in Vanceboro.

The victim was taken to Carolina East Medical Center by family, where he was treated and released.

Deputies said Nikkia Ross, who lives at the home where the shooting took place, shot the victim.

Ross cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet she wears due to being on probation and ran away, deputies said.

However, investigators discovered Ross was likely in the 8000 block of U.S. 17 in Vanceboro.

When they arrived, investigators tried to stop a vehicle leaving the residence.

However, deputies said Justin Eure, the driver, fled and was arrested after a short chase.

If anyone has information on Nikkia Ross they are asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s