Suspects wanted in Kinston shooting arrested in Virginia

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men wanted in connection with a afternoon shooting Friday in Kinston are under arrest.

Marquis Williams and Reiguan Williams were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Petersburg VA by members of the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, the Prince George County Police, and the Virginia State Police.

They were arrested without incident.

Two people were shot on the 100 block of W. Lenoir Ave around 1:35 p.m. on March 2nd.

Kinston Police say the Williams’ fired shots from a vehicle trying to shoot three people, including 21-year-old Ma’quez Jones.

Jones was shot once while standing in the street speaking to three people in a car that had stopped in the street.

He was treated for his injury at UNC Lenoir.

The driver of that car, a 59-year-old woman from LaGrange, was also hit by a bullet, and transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Both men are being charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

