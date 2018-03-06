State Secretary meets with coastal leaders on offshore drilling

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday, the State Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality met with coastal representatives to talk about an issue that threatens coastal communities.

Offshore drilling is a major concern for both the state of North Carolina and its coastal communities.

Tuesday, State Secretary Michael Regan gave local leaders the chance to ask questions about how drilling and seismic testing would impact their towns.

“It’s not that I was opposed or for,” said Onslow County Commissioner Mark Price. “I was asking for more information. I think in order to make good decisions you need good information.”

The answers Regan gave informed government officials from Onslow County, Surf City, and North Topsail Beach about the impact the coast could expect to see if the Trump administration’s plan for offshore drilling and seismic testing went forward.

“Offshore drilling is just not worth the transaction cost for the state of North Carolina,” said Regan, “in terms of the economic dis-benefits, the disruption to our natural resources, and our environment.”

Secretary Regan said that he expects the oil rigs would be between thirty and fifty miles off the coast. That’s probably too far to see from local beaches, but not far enough that they would be protected from the effects of a potential spill.

One question asked was whether North Carolina was missing out on the potential cash benefits of drilling, while still being at risk for the effects of a spill if another state on the east coast were to allow drilling.

“Up and down the east coast,” said Regan, “with the exception of one state, all of the states are united in terms of identifying a strong opposition to seismic testing and offshore drilling.”

Secretary Regan said North Carolina’s coastal tourism is about a three billion dollar economy that would be put at risk if drilling started off the coast. He said citizens can make their voices heard on this issue by going to BOEM.gov and filing a comment on the website.