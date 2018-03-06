“State of the District” to celebrate past and future of Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown Greenville is hosting its annual “State of the District” event tonight, where businesses and city leaders will celebrate the growth of the uptown area.

A lot of tonight will focus on how much the city as whole has changed in the last year.

From new businesses opening to how dramatically the skyline has changed, you can tell growth has been a huge factor.

Now even though this is a time to look at what has been accomplished in 2017, it’s also a time to look ahead to the future.

Uptown Greenville members say the growth won’t just stop in 2017.

In 2018 the Uptown Area wants to tackle issues such as parking, job creation, and retail recruitment.

A lot of this can be credited to the area’s 600 million dollar comeback.

“It is an important time in our history, and 2018 is going to be about putting those housing complexes into activated order and feet on the street,” said Uptown Greenville President Bianca Shoneman.

Keeping all of this mind, Uptown Greenville wants to keep those feet on the street and keep the area thriving for years to come.

Mayor P.J. Connelly along with members of the ‘Downtown Raleigh’ alliance will be on hand to give out awards.

This is all happening at 5 o’clock at the Martinsborough in front of a sold out crowd.