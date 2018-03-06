Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary looking for sponsors for renovations

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Thousands of injured animals across our state are treated right here in the East at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary; so many in fact that the nonprofit needs more space to operate. And now the sanctuary needs your help if it’s going to continue growing.

In the last year, about 1500 injured animals were treated at Possumwood Acres. The 15-acre sanctuary operates out of a central building with interns mending wounds and rehabilitating wildlife.

“When we take in the number of animals that we do and we keep seeing that number increase, the space we need also needs to increase with that,” Kaitlan Hester, HR coordinator at the sanctuary, said. “Any animal that needs our help we work hard to get it here to get the help it needs.”

Currently, staff operates out of 1/3 of the central building. The goal is to expand operations into the other 2/3 of the building.

“The other side would be all rehab-only animals and then we would have an office, a full kitchen where we can actually have the freezers all in one area, and a sink to wash the dishes with,” Tonya Weil, education coordinator, said.

The plans also include a reception area, triage room and classroom. Sponsorships are vital to the nonprofit, which is funded entirely by volunteers and donations.

“We are funded by volunteer and donated money,” Hester said. “Sponsors would be what make this renovation possible. They are a huge part of us already and they’re hopefully going to be an even larger part for us in the future.”

You can sign up online by visiting www.possumwoodacres.org. And you don’t necessarily have to donate money. The nonprofit is looking for experienced workers to donate their services to the project.

“We need construction workers, electricians, plumbers, and anyone that’s willing to donate their time to come out here and help us,” Weil said.

The sanctuary hopes to have all renovations completed within the next five years. You can view a video of their plans here.