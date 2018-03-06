Onslow Co. encourages residents to develop a safety plan during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–As the warmer weather approaches, so does the possibility of severe weather. Across the state, the week of March 4-10 is known as Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and it’s meant to get you thinking about implementing a safety plan.

In Onslow County, Emergency Services is asking residents to get prepared and sign up for Alert Onslow.

“It’s one of our notification processes,” Norman Bryson, emergency services director, said. “It’s not just about alerting people for severe weather. It could be a hazardous material event or it could be anything tied to an active shooter event.”

Sign up for Alert Onslow by clicking here.

Onslow County usually experiences thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes. Safety drills are being held throughout the week and residents are encouraged to develop safety plans.

“During this week people should be looking at a couple of different things,” Bryson said. “One, do they have a plan if they’re going to either shelter in place or going to evacuate? Another side of that is do they have a disaster ready kit that will be able to supply them for any kind of hazard that comes along?”

Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills Wednesday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

You can also follow the Facebook page of Emergency Services to get the latest updates during severe weather.