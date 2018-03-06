Official: North Carolina jail inmate dies after 12-foot fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An official says an inmate at a North Carolina jail has died after falling 12 feet over a second-floor railing.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said 61-year-old Robin Steven Thomason fell about 7:45 p.m. Sunday over a railing in the housing area of the jail. Stanley said Thomason was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.

Stanley said there were other inmates out at the time of Thomason’s fall, but he added it doesn’t appear Thomason was forced over the railing.

Thomason was jailed since last April after his arrest for indecent liberties with a child.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services are looking into the death.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com