New boxing program in the east helps people fight Parkinson’s Disease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new program for Parkinson’s patients sweeping across the globe has found its way to the east.

Pitt County now has a chapter for Rock Steady Boxing.

Everyday researchers are working to learn ways people with Parkinson’s can decrease symptoms and increase strength. Patients say this boxing method is changing lives.

Warren Miller is a fighter but his biggest competition isn’t the bags, it’s his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“When you’re hitting a bag you don’t think about it, you don’t have time to think about it, you’re out there punching as hard and as fast as you can,” said Miller

“When you have Parkinson’s you have Parkinson’s 24 hours a day 7 days a week for life,” he added.

Kaitlin Drake founded the Pitt County chapter of Rock Steady Boxing.

“I want them to feel empowered and confident more than anything else,” said Drake.

The international program works specifically with Parkinson’s patients, in hopes of fighting back against this equal opportunity disease.

“It’s very easy to feel like everything is being taken away and boxing is just giving so much back,” said Drake.

About a million Americans live with Parkinson’s disease every day. Warren says this work out is just as important as any medication.

“It never ever goes away, it only gets worse, there’s no cure. I needed something to allow my body to get back to functioning more close to normal,” said Miller.

With Kaitlin’s help this is his new normal.

“When I leave I’m exhausted, I’m drenched, and it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world,” said Miller.

If you would like more information on the program you can click here