New boutique opens in downtown Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new boutique has opened in downtown Washington.

Southern Grace Boutique is located on the 100 block of West Main Street.

The boutique started on the second floor of Oasis Hair Salon and Spa but now has its own storefront.

It sells everything from women’s clothing and shoes to unique accessories.

Nothing is priced over $60.

Shop owner Carla Jennette said opening her shop in washington will save locals from having to travel to larger cities to shop.

“There’s not many options in Washington since the mall went away,” Jennette said. “You have other big retailers but not really small retailers.”

Jennette encourages everyone to shop local.