Milwaukee man charged with abducting Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Milwaukee man has been charged with abducting an Onslow County girl.

Joshua Bullock, 28, is facing charges of felony abduction of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Bullock took 16-year-old Abigail Allen from her parents’ home without their knowledge and permission.

The Sheriff’s Office learned she was missing on Sunday.

Allen met Bullock through social media and traveled to Jacksonville at least once before the day she went missing to meet with her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen was located in Bishopville, South Carolina, the day after she went missing.

She was able to return safely to her residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bullock turned himself in, and he is in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.