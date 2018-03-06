Meet Bodi: Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office adds new K-9 to team

By Published: Updated:

Washington, N.C. (WNCT)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to their team, but he’s not your ordinary officer.

In fact, he’s a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and he’s Sgt. Shiflett’s new partner in crime.

Meet Bodi, the newest K-9 officer to join the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. His specialty is the location of illegal drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and cocaine. He is trained to detect the drugs in vehicles, homes, storage units and packages.

“We scent canvas bags in the order of narcotics for training,” said 1st Sgt. Joshua Shiflett, with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, “and in the process he’s able to detect the orders that way. That’s his toy. Everybody’s dog at their house have toys that they love to chew and play with. The training seems very simple but it’s not.”
Bodi participates in active investigations and traffic stops.

A misconception to many- he is never directly exposed to drugs. He is what they call an aggressive indicator meaning he scratches at any surface he smells the odor of drugs.

Not only is it a new job for Bodi, but it is for Sgt. Shiflett as well. The two train together daily.

“We come to work together as a team and then we go home together as a team,” said Sgt. Shiflett. “We’re always together. It’s a marriage it really is. It’s like having another child in so many ways.”

“It’s been a great experience with him and we’re going to utilize him every chance we get and it’s a lot of fun,” continued Shiflett.

Bodi is expected to work with the sheriff’s office for the next 8 to 10 years.

