Meals on Wheels looking for help in rural eastern NC

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seniors in rural eastern North Carolina towns need your help.

In places like Fountain and Grifton, they are struggling with getting “Meals on Wheels”.

Meals on Wheels”is a program that delivers meals to elderly people who may be stuck in their homes.

The program may end, if more seniors don’t sign up to receive the meals or volunteers don’t sign up to deliver the meals.

“It’s not just delivering the meals,” said executive director of Council on Aging, Rich Zeck. “It’s doing a wellness check to make sure these people who are isolated and may live far away, that they are alright.”

Zeck wants to get the word out and let people know if they are 60 and older, they could qualify for the program. All they have to do is contact the Council on Aging.

