Martin Co. Schools threat suspect arrested in Greenville

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is in custody in Greenville accused of making a threat against Martin County Schools Tuesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the threat of violence around 4p.m. and coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies including NC State Highway Patrol.

Martin County Schools were advised of the situation and some extra-curricular activities were suspended as the Sheriff’s Office conducted a full investigation.

An unnamed suspect was identified through the investigation and an arrest was made in Greenville just after 7p.m. with the assistance of Martin Central Communications, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Greenville Police Department.

The suspect has been charged with Felony Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property.

Investigators say the suspect acted alone.