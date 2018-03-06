Lenoir County landfill rates set to increase in July

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Changes for Lenior County’s landfill are on the way as the department looks to raise rates for customers. It’s been 8 years since the landfill raised their rates.

The call for change is urgent as many of the structures are beginning to fall apart.

Hal Oliver is the director of the county’s landfill. Oliver says the junkyard needs a few upgrades to be sufficient.

“Nobody likes raises, or their fees to go up but there’s just no other way,” said Oliver. “We have several projects that we’re behind on and projects these are projects that cost a lot of money.”

It’s a long time coming for the county’s landfill according to Oliver.

“We have to be self-sustained, so everything that we do, we have to keep up and if we don’t keep up, we won’t be able to establish our enterprise,” said Oliver.

The landfill is in dire need of an excavator. Currently, the county is renting one. If the county decides to buy the rental it will cost around $125,000. The total cost for a new excavator is 300,000.

The erosion control project is an estimated $85,000.

Customers are set to see the increase in the rates. Here are the following increase in prices (per ton); $44 to $50 for solid waste; $39 to $45 for construction and demolition; $24 to $30 for leaves; $60 to $75 for asbestos fees per ton; $84 to $90 for household fees per year.

County Commissioner Reuben Davis said the needed changes are moderate but necessary.

“We want to maintain a certain level of efficiency,” said Davis. “By having good equipment, you can put a lot more stuff in the landfill without having to extend it or relocate it.

Oliver agrees.

“I’m hoping that it’ll be fair for everybody,” said Oliver.

The rate increase will begin on July 1st.