Lenoir County landfill rates set to increase in July

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Changes for Lenior County’s landfill are on the way as the department looks to raise rates for customers. It’s been 8 years since the landfill raised their rates.

The call for change is urgent as many of the structures are beginning to fall apart.

Hal Oliver is the director of the county’s landfill. Oliver says the junkyard needs a few upgrades to be sufficient.

“Nobody likes raises, or their fees to go up but there’s just no other way,” said Oliver. “We have several projects that we’re behind on and projects these are projects that cost a lot of money.”

It’s a long time coming for the county’s landfill according to Oliver.

“We have to be self-sustained, so everything that we do, we have to keep up and if we don’t keep up, we won’t be able to establish our enterprise,” said Oliver.

The landfill is in dire need of an excavator. Currently, the county is renting one. If the county decides to buy the rental it will cost around $125,000. The total cost for a new excavator is 300,000.

The erosion control project is an estimated $85,000.

Customers are set to see the increase in the rates. Here are the following increase in prices (per ton); $44 to $50 for solid waste; $39 to $45 for construction and demolition; $24 to $30 for leaves; $60 to $75 for asbestos fees per ton; $84 to $90 for household fees per year.

County Commissioner Reuben Davis said the needed changes are moderate but necessary.

“We want to maintain a certain level of efficiency,” said Davis. “By having good equipment, you can put a lot more stuff in the landfill without having to extend it or relocate it.

Oliver agrees.

“I’m hoping that it’ll be fair for everybody,” said Oliver.

The rate increase will begin on July 1st.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s