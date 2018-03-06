First Alert Forecast: Cool with increasing clouds and afternoon showers

SUMMARY: Cool temperatures remain for much of the week. A little closer to seasonable over the weekend where we also set our clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time returns. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy this morning with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are light and there may be frost on the windshields.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and showers linger. Winds are a little breezy, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are not as cold, in the lower to mid 40s inland, upper 40s to around 50 at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will continue into the overnight hours on Tuesday with lows back in the 40s. A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60s. Thursday and Friday brings cooler temps with highs in the lower 50s.

