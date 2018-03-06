First Alert Forecast: Cool with increasing clouds and afternoon showers

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Cool temperatures remain for much of the week. A little closer to seasonable over the weekend where we also set our clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time returns. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy this morning with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are light and there may be frost on the windshields.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds and showers linger. Winds are a little breezy, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are not as cold, in the lower to mid 40s inland, upper 40s to around 50 at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will continue into the overnight hours on Tuesday with lows back in the 40s. A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60s. Thursday and Friday brings cooler temps with highs in the lower 50s.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK:

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
90%
8pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
70%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
70%
1am
Wed
47° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
48° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
48° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
44° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
43° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
45° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
48° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.