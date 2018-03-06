ECU, Wake Forest to renew football series with contests in 2027, 2028

ECU Media Relations Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU and Wake Forest have agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2027 and 2028 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Tuesday.

The Pirates and Demon Deacons will renew an eight-game series that dates back to 1963 by meeting at ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027 before following with a contest at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Field on Sept. 23, 2028.

Including 2018, ECU’s schedule has featured at least one Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for 23 consecutive years. Moving forward, ACC foes also currently appear on the Pirates’ future schedules in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2027 and 2028.

The two teams have played on eight prior occasions – four times in Greenville and four times in Winston-Salem – with Wake Forest owning a 6-2 series edge. ECU defeated the Deacons to officially open what was then known as Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 21, 1963 before meeting again in 1979, 1997 and for five-straight seasons from 2001 to 2005.

Wake Forest will become the Pirates’ first announced opponent for the 2027 season, while joining Boise State (Sept. 9) and Georgia State (Sept. 16) as early additions to ECU’s 2028 non-conference schedule.

Game times, ticket information and broadcast plans will be released as those playing dates near.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s