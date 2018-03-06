eConsult proving to be successful, ECU Physicians & Vidant Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Project CORE is a working through a partnership between ECU and Vidant Medical Center.

Physicians and specialists are using technology to improve the patient experience.

It’s a program that started back in 2016 and many patients may not even know it exists.

It’s called Project CORE. It cuts down on the amount of doctor appointments you may have to go to.

“C.O.R.E. stands for coordinated optimal referral experiences,” said doctor Jason Foltz, interim medical director for ECU Physicians.

“It prevents the patient from having to travel to go see a specialist and pay extra costs to have another visit with another physician and allows them to maintain that continuity with their primary care provider,” said Foltz.

It works through something called “eConsults”, allowing primary doctors to ask for a particular specialist’s opinion on a patients case.

“Currently we have endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, dermatology, infectious disease, and hematology,” said Foltz.

Instead of leaving the doctor’s office wondering when you’re going to get answers, doctors can now consult those specialists and get you answers within 72 hours.

“Electronically they have access to patients medical conditions, problems, medications and provide us with an answer in a timely fashion,” said Foltz.

This program by the Association of American Medical Colleges between Vidant health and ECU Physicians is one of 18 in the nation.

“In 2016 we noticed we were having a backlog of patients getting through our doors to see our doctors,” said Foltz.

This helps both the patients and doctors better manage their time.

“If they are able to prevent a patient they don’t need to see from coming to see them,” said Foltz. “It allows them to see someone they truly need to get in the door.”