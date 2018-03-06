Dick’s employee in Swansboro quits over gun policies, goes viral

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A letter written by a Swansboro man who quit his job at Dick’s Sporting Goods due to the store’s new gun policies has gone viral.

Last week, Griffin Mccullar posted a resignation letter on Facebook saying as a 20-year-old employee he “cannot be the face of these new gun policies in affect.”

Dick’s recently announced it would not sell guns to those under 21 and would not sell what it referred to as assault-style rifles.

The post has more than 85,000 shares.

It has also drawn national attention, getting coverage from Business Insider and Fox News.