Deputies: Man drives truck into side of garage, lights it on fire

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he drove his truck into the side of a garage and set the vehicle on fire, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Gregory Thomas Sr. has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lake George Road in Mount Olive Tuesday, where they said Thomas has driven his truck into the side of the garage.

Witnesses told deputies Thomas set the truck on fire inside the garage and the fire became engulfed.

Three people inside the home escaped unharmed.

Thomas was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation in ongoing.