Chick-Fil-A using ENC as test market for new menu item

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCT) – Chick-Fil-A is already a popular destination for many in eastern North Carolina. Now chicken lovers in the East will be some of the first in the nation to try out a new product from the Atlanta-based chain.

Chick-Fil-A is testing a new salad entree, and customers in Washington, D.C., and parts of eastern North Carolina will be among the first to try it. The test and guest feedback will help the chain decide if the new salad will become available nationwide in the future.

The new Honey Peppercorn Salad feature’s Chick-Fil-a’s classic Chick-n-Strips served over arugula and mixed greens topped with feta and goat cheese, crumbled bacon and dried cherries. It’s served with salted caramel pecans, a honey packet and a new Honey Peppercorn Vinaigrette that was developed by the chain’s culinary team to pair with the salad.

The new Honey Peppercorn Salad made its menu debut on March 5 in select eastern North Carolina locations.

