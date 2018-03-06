Carteret County Health Department celebrates National Nutrition Month

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — March is National Nutrition Month and the Carteret County Health Department is calling for everyone to be more conscious about what they eat.

National Nutrition Month is celebrated each March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The goal is to get people making informed choices about their food and eating habits.

Dietician Fonda Rhodes Shipper said you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make healthy changes in your diet.

“One of the most economical and complete meals you can eat,” said Rhodes Shipper, “is beans and rice. So that is a lot cheaper even than going and getting a happy meal at McDonald’s. It’s not as quick, you do have to plan. So I think the main thing is planning out your meals.”

The theme of this year’s Nutrition Month is “go further with food,” as a reminder to limit food waste and make healthy choices.