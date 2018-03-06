A Loving Home: Amya

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet 15 year old Amya. She’s mature, confident, and a loving girl. Leslie Ivey has been working with Amya, and says it has been a very inspiring experience.

“From the moment I met her, her smile just lights up a room,” she says.

Amya says she describes herself as funny, smart, kind, and a very “chill person.”

Amya loves school, and maintains honor roll. A hidden talent that she enjoys is crochet.

Singing is one of her biggest passions, and she hopes to pursue a career in entertainment one day.

“I would most definitely love to be a singer, but mostly go into the entertainment industry in general. Modeling, fashion, designing, singing, actress, you know all that together,” she says.

Amya believes that family is everything to her; it is a main support system.

Amya says, “Really the ideal family for me is a family that gets along, family that stands behind each other. Even if we argue, at the end of the day, we know we got each other’s backs.”

Her case worker Leslie says the ideal family must have solid traits to support Amya.

“She just wants somebody who understands, forgiving, loving, it doesn’t matter, she doesn’t care about race, she doesn’t care if it’s a single female, or a couple.”

Amya is confident that she will bring a lot of joy to a family and she says this is a very important time in her life to find a permanent, loving home.

“When you’re a teenager, you make some of your biggest moves, you do some of your, some of the best things in your life, especially in high school. Things you don’t get back, you get prom, you have really when you start to figure out what you want to be in life, what you want to do, what college you want to go to. And family they help you get through that. They help you keep your mind on the right track, they’re there to cheer for you, they’re like your personal cheerleaders, and really they’re there to keep you moving, “she says.

Amya’s past is what inspires her every day. She says she had many people doubt her and did not believe in her, so now she proves them wrong by excelling in everything she sets her mind to.

Amya has a brother that she is very close to. The ideal family would be very supportive of that relationship.

“My brother is like the key to my heart, like he’s everything. He was there and everything and he roots for me, every time he helps me,” she says.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Amya, you can call the North Carolina’s Children’s Home Society at 919-600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org