Winterville police to hold meeting on church safety

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is hosting a meeting focusing on church safety Monday.

That includes policies like background checks when hiring employees.

They’ll also address what to do during an active shooter situation and discuss security teams.

Detective Cpl. James Brown said the meeting is necessary after seeing reports of churches across the country dealing with issues of violence.

“I think safety is something that everybody kind of took for granted at the churches because they are such a welcoming (place),” said Brown. “Door is always open, but that inherently brings to light a major security issue.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Winterville Baptist Church.

Representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and Fire Marshal’s Office are all expected to attend and answer questions.

All churches in Winterville and the surrounding areas are invited to attend.