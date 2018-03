PITT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- A Silver Alert has been issued for North Pitt High School student, Alaycia Ceheira Williams, who has been missing since March 2nd.

Williams, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at North Pitt High School wearing a dark green jacket, white shirt and black pants. Williams goes by the name Lacy.

Anyone with information about Williams should call Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.