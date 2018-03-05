Street set to be closed in New Bern for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- The 400 block of Pollock St. will be closed starting at 6 AM Tuesday, March 6th.
Crews will be working to resurface the street.
The stretch of Pollock St. should be back open by the afternoon.
