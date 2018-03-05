Shawn Williams unanimously named to AAC All-Rookie Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU guard Shawn Williams was a unanimously selected to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team by the league’s head coaches, conference officials announced Monday.

Williams, who was named American Athletic Conference Rookie-Of-The-Week four times this season, led all conference freshmen in scoring (12.2 ppg), 3-point field goal percentage (.366) and 3-point field goals made per game (2.4).

He also ended the regular season as the conference’s top free throw shooter at 87.0 percent.

Williams ranked 10th in scoring (14.6 ppg), second in 3-point field goals made per game (3.1) and first in free throw percentage (.902) overall in conference play.

Williams is the fourth Pirate to earn a spot on The American All-Rookie Team and second to be chosen unanimously. B.J. Tyson was also chosen unanimously to the 2014-15 All-Rookie Team while Kentrell Barkley (2015-16) and Jeremy Sheppard (2016-17) each earned a spot on the team in subsequent years.

Joining Williams on the team this year are Ethan Chargois (SMU), David Collins (USF), Nate Pierre-Louis (Temple) and Fabian White (Houston).

ECU will open play in the 2018 American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 8, at 9:30 p.m. against UCF at the Amway Center in Orlando.