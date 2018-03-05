Ronald McDonald House presents $20,000 check to local summer camp

AYDEN, N.C.(WNCT)- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina made one of it’s largest donations of the year on Monday.

It went to the Refuge Camp located in Ayden. The $20,000 dollar check was presented for a splash zone. The splash zone will be handicap accessible and allow the program to take on more campers.

Executive director, Sammy Hudson, says this is a prayer answered.

“This is a blessing for us in a lot of ways,” said Hudson, “We do not take on debt here. We wait for the lord to provide before we build anything and the swimming pool is now funded.”

Construction on the pool is set to begin tomorrow.