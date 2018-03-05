Parts of NC 12 remain closed after storm flooding

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Portions of roads in the Outer Banks remain closed following Friday’s storm.

Hatteras and Ocracoke Island were temporarily inaccessible Sunday due to the water in the roadway. Officials suspended ferry operations to Ocracoke Island as well.

N.C. Highway 12 closed from the Bonner Bridge to Rodanthe and on Ocracoke Island from the pony pens to the ferry terminal, according to NCDOT. The roadway was expected to remain closed from Bonner Bridge to Rodanthe through Monday afternoon.

The Atlantic Ocean over-washed the dunes in multiple locations along both Hatteras and Ocracoke. Officials said potentially hazardous ocean debris may wash ashore and buried items may be exposed.

Cargo containers fell off a ship off the coast of North Carolina because of the high winds. If anyone sees one of the containers, call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (252) 473-3444.

Dare County Public Schools announced Cape Hatteras Elementary and Secondary Schools will be closed on Monday, March 5, due to the extent of the flooding. All other schools in Dare County will be open for their normal schedule.

The coastal flooding warning for Dare County will remain in effected until 12 p.m. on Monday.