Missing teen from Onslow County found safe in South Carolina

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Jacksonville over the weekend has been found safe in South Carolina and is on her way home.

On Saturday, March 3, information was released trying to locate 16-year-old Abigail Allen. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, she was expected to be in the company of a 28-year-old male.

The two were believed to be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Early Monday morning, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Detectives were able to track Allen to a location in South Carolina where she was safely located by local law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Johnston at keith_johnston@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

