First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy to start the work week

SUMMARY: Skies remain sunny to start the week with cool and breezy temperatures. Rain moves in for Tuesday but a cool sunshine takes through the rest of the work week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temps in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. It could be breezy from time to time. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. High tide mid-morning may provide ocean overwash and coastal flooding for the southern OBX along highway 12.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine sticks around for the day Monday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: Our next chance of rain moves in for the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower could linger into the morning hours on Wednesday. Highs will be near 60 for that day. Behind the front, temps will drop into the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 70% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 50 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 90% 48 ° F precip: 90% 48 ° F precip: 80% 48 ° F precip: 70% 48 ° F precip: 70% 48 ° F precip: 80% 47 ° F precip: 80% 47 ° F precip: 80% 47 ° F precip: 80% 46 ° F precip: 40% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast