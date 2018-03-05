First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy to start the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Skies remain sunny to start the week with cool and breezy temperatures. Rain moves in for Tuesday but a cool sunshine takes through the rest of the work week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temps in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. It could be breezy from time to time. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. High tide mid-morning may provide ocean overwash and coastal flooding for the southern OBX along highway 12.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine sticks around for the day Monday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 at the coast. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: Our next chance of rain moves in for the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower could linger into the morning hours on Wednesday. Highs will be near 60 for that day. Behind the front, temps will drop into the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
90%
8pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
80%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
80%
1am
Wed
47° F
precip:
80%
2am
Wed
47° F
precip:
80%
3am
Wed
46° F
precip:
40%
4am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.