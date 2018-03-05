ECU students spend spring break volunteering in community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some East Carolina University students are spending their spring break helping out their communities.

In Greenville, the college students are taking time to read and tutor students, helping children with math and reading at the South Greenville Recreation Center after school.

The children they are helping are part of the Police Athletic League at the center.

Helping kids with reading is just one of the service projects the students have planned.

Others include planting food in a community garden.

ECU junior Teleaha Dozier-Grady said she wanted to spend her spring break serving her community.

“It is just very helpful to know there are people that still want to work with the kids,” said Dozier-Grady. “Not a lot of people want to spend their spring break working and helping people, so it just has a good feeling to it.”

On Tuesday, they will be traveling to Farmville, organizing new furniture and working with children at the Boys and Girls Club.

There are also groups of ECU students in Wilson, Atlantic Beach, Atlanta, Columbia, South Carolina, Baltimore and even northern Ireland, all doing different service projects in the community