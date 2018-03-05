Early registration for pre-school, kindergarten starts today for LCPS

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Early registration for entering pre-school and kindergarten students in Lenoir County for the 2018-2019 school year will be held March 5-9 at all LCPS elementary schools during regular school hours.

To be eligible, kindergartners must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018, and preschoolers must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018.

On Tuesday, March 6, registration will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Spanish interpreters will be available at each school from 2-7 p.m.

Preschool registration for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018, will begin June 1.

Early registration is encouraged by Lenoir County Public Schools in order to ensure children meet all the requirements to begin school on the first day and that parents and guardians have an opportunity to get answers to questions concerning immunization, transportation, food programs and other aspects of the preschool and kindergarten programs.