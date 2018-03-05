Early registration for pre-school, kindergarten starts today for LCPS

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Early registration for entering pre-school and kindergarten students in Lenoir County for the 2018-2019 school year will be held March 5-9 at all LCPS elementary schools during regular school hours.

To be eligible, kindergartners must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018, and preschoolers must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018.

On Tuesday, March 6, registration will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Spanish interpreters will be available at each school from 2-7 p.m.

Preschool registration for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2018, will begin June 1.

Early registration is encouraged by Lenoir County Public Schools in order to ensure children meet all the requirements to begin school on the first day and that parents and guardians have an opportunity to get answers to questions concerning immunization, transportation, food programs and other aspects of the preschool and kindergarten programs.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s