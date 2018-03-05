Driver, toddler die in crash on Highway 258 in Lenoir County

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Highway Patrol said a driver and a toddler died in a crash on Highway 258 Monday.

Troopers responded around 9 a.m. to Highway 258 southbound between Jonestown and Pleasant Hill roads.

A dump truck crossed over the center line and hit a 2002 Honda Accord head-on, troopers said.

Passing motorists tried to help, troopers said, but the driver and the toddler did not survive.

Their identities have not been released, and there is no word on charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to Lenoir Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions, but troopers said it reopened before noon.