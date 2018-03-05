Doctors urge annual depression screenings for all teens

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) — Concerns about mental health are growing, especially in adolescents.

According to updated guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatricians, doctors are being asked to screen children 12 and over for depression during their annual checkups. This is the first time in a decade the guidelines have been updated. It comes after an increase in suicide rates among adolescents, especially teen girls.

Creshawn Williams, a father of two children, called the change helpful.

“It will be a good idea because, other kids, you never know what is wrong with them,” Williams said. “Some parents aren’t hands-on with their kids.”

Research shows as many as two out of three young people who suffer from depression go undiagnosed.

