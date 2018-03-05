Dare to Care month-long food drive kicks off in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–“Dare to Care,” that’s the challenge being given to Duplin County residents during the month of March.The Services for the Aged is taking part in a special food drive sponsored by the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging.

Approximately one out of five older adults doesn’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

Throughout the month of March, Congregate Nutrition sites across the county will be collecting items to stock food pantries.

The drive began on Monday and for the week, you’re asked to donate canned goods. During last year’s drive, more than 1,500 pounds of items were collected. All five sites in the county serve between 150 and 170 older adults per day, and 77 who are homebound.

“Some have family that can bring food to them, and some don’t,” said Melisa Brown, director of Duplin County Services for the Aged. “Some have neighbors that will step in and some of the churches will step in but everybody does not have that opportunity and we want to make sure that we give back.”

Different items are requested each week. Duplin County resident Gary Bell brought in canned items for the first day of the drive.

“There’s a lot of people in Duplin County, as well as other places that are hungry and hurting, who just don’t have the finances to do what needs to be done sometimes,” Bell said. “Just a little bit of help from an individual goes a long way.”

Starting March 12, you’re asked to donate boxed goods, the following week hygiene items and on March 26, paper items. All of the items donated will be delivered to local food pantries throughout the region. The drive ends March 30.

You can drop off your donations at any of the Congregate sites in the region.

Kenansville Nutrition Site, 213 Seminary Street (Kenansville)

Faison Nutrition Site, 184 Park Circle (Faison)

Wallace Nutrition Site, 209 Clement Street (Wallace)

Beulaville Nutrition Site, 205 East Main Street (Beulaville)

Warsaw Nutrition Site, 309 Memorial Drive (Warsaw)