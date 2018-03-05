Changing your internet passwords can be a good and bad thing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Scammers and hackers are always working hard to steal your information.

Sometimes, they can do it by stealing your passwords.

When is the last time you changed your passwords?

Was it last week, last year, never?

The Better Business Bureau says it’s important to change all your passwords are once, but not too frequently.

If you do need a new password, think of them as a wall, the stronger one you put up, the less likely someone will knock it down.

Stay away from things that are too obvious, like your mother’s maiden name, your pets name, and yes, even having it as, “password”.

The BBB even recommends using multiple passwords for multiple sites.

“I you feel like you have one good password, I don’t think you really need to worry about it, if it’s something that no one’s ever going to guess,” said Brian Lobos, a student at ECU.

The federal trade commission also says changing your password too many times can lead to you to forget it.

“I don’t change it because they require it. I change it for personal reasons, being scared, and being cautious about my information,” said Takarra Hall, another student at ECU.

Try getting creative, make your password song lyrics or a combination of symbols, letters and numbers, to ensure getting your safety on the internet.