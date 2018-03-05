Bullet found in Carteret Co. middle school prompts investigation

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Superintendent’s office is investigating whether or not Newport Middle School complied with School Board policy after a bullet was discovered and students were searched.

A bullet was found in the sixth-grade hallway after school was released on Februrary 28, according to a statement from Carteret County Board of Education Attorney Neil Whitford.

There is no indication a weapon was on campus, according to Whitford.

According to the statement, the bullet may have followed a situation earlier that day when four eighth-grade boys were believed to be in possession of e-cigarettes in a school restroom.

The following day, all sixth-grade and eighth-grade students, and their possessions, were searched by school personnel.

Some parents complained about how the situation was handled, and Whitford said the Superintendent’s office will investigate into whether rights were violated.

In the statement Whitford said: “Newport Middle personnel were obviously justified in their concern about finding a bullet on campus, particularly in light of tragic events in Florida a couple of weeks ago.  And when security is a legitimate concern, school personnel have far more leeway in getting to the bottom of a situation than in other cases.”

The statement goes on to say, “It is premature to predict whether commendations are in order, or whether apologies should be issued to the students and their parents, or something in between.”

To read the full statement you can click here

 

