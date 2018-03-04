Top-seeded Jacksonville takes down No. 10 Havelock to advance to state championship

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The top-seed Jacksonville girls basketball team took down 10th seeded Havelock, 58-45 in the 3A Girls East Region Final on Saturday. It marks the third time that the Cardinals defeated the Rams this season.

Kennedy Todd-Williams helped lead the Cardinals to the berth in the state title game by scoring a game-high 17 points. Havelock was paced by Aniylah Bryant and NyAsia Blango who each chipped in 12 points. Jacksonville was able to hold Havelock to just 16-percent from the field in the first half and took an 11 point lead into the break.

Jacksonville will face the two-seed out of the west, Northern Guilford on Saturday in the 3A State Championship game.

