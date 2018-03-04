Rams advance to 2A title game by upsetting Dark Horses

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – After falling short of the state championship game a year ago, the Greene Central Rams got over the hump on Saturday by defeating Clinton 61-57 in the 3A East Region Final.

The ninth-seeded Rams had four players score in double figures including DonQuez Davis, Imajae Dodd, Rhaheem Edwards and Donte Johnson. Johnson and Edwards tied for a game-high with 16 points each.

The Rams made a halftime adjustment, after shooting just 29-percent in the first half they came out and shot a blistering 61.9-percent from the field to close out the game.

Greene Central advances to take on Forest Hills in Chapel Hill next Saturday for the 2A State Championship.

