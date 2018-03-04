Pirates fall to USF in AAC quarterfinals

Uncasville, Conn. – The ECU women’s basketball (16-15, 7-8) fell to theNo. 2 seed USF (25-6, 13-3) 80-44 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Pirates eight wins over AAC opponents this season marks the second-most since joining the conference in 2014-15.

The Pirates were led in scoring by Lashonda Monk for the ninth time this season, the freshman notched 11 points. Junior Destiny Campbell finished with six points in 11 minutes of action.

The Pirates took their first and only lead of the game following a jump shot from Monk in the opening minute of the contest. USF would answer back with a 9-0 scoring run over 3:35 in the quarter to take the lead.

The Bulls offense exploded for a game-high 26 points in the third quarter, shooting 61.5 percent from the field. ECU was held to 11 points in every quarter of the game.

USF finished the game shooting 52.6 percent from the field. The Bulls also added nine three-pointers in the game. Maria Jespersen led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Kitija Laksa added 21 points, while Laura Ferreira added 10 points and 11 rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes. The Bulls advance in the conference tournament and will face No. 3 UCF tomorrow at 4:30.

The Pirates trail the Bulls in the all-time series 6-8, while Heather Macy is 1-7 in her career.

ECU is now 3-4 all-time in the American Athletic Conference and has won a game in the postseason tournament in three of the four years since joining the conference.

Post-game Comments

Heather Macy’s Opening Statement

“What an incredible season with incredible young people We had. I want to take the positives away and use it as a building block for our basketball program.”

Macy on the post-season rematch with SMU differences from a year ago

“We didn’t shoot it well today, this is one of the issues with not having a double-figure scorer on our basketball team. When we don’t play well, we aren’t sure of who to throw the ball to in crucial moments. Through the offseason, that has to develop and mature through our team. Obviously, Monk has been incredible with her and energy and ability to create. She did that in multiple scenarios, including the first possession of the game. That is something that our team will continue to grow. We will make sure in late game scenarios who has the basketball.”

Lashonda Monk on playing her first conference tournament

“Coach Macy pushes me and my teammates hard in practice every day to get better. I want to use this as motivation to come out next season and win.”

Team Records

ECU (16-15, 7-9), USF(25-6, 13-3)

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total ECU 11 11 11 11 44 USF 17 17 26 20 80

News and Notes

• Lashonda Monk reached double-figures for the ninth time this season with 11 points.

• ECU tied their season-low of 10 turnovers in the contest.

• The Pirates trail the Bulls in the all-time series 6-8, while Heather Macy is 1-7 in her career.

• ECU’s eight wins over AAC opponents in the second most in the program’s history since joining the conference.