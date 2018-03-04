Pamlico County girls and boys advance to 1A title game

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Hurricane boys and girls teams will look to sweep the 1A State Championship next Saturday.

The Pamlico County boys upset top-seeded Rocky Mount Prep, 82-57 by outscoring the Jaguars 32-11 in the fourth quarter. Five Hurricanes scored in double figures, led by Lamont Murray who had 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Kalil Baker paced Rocky Mount Prep with a game-high 21 in the loss. The Pamlico boys will face off against the top-seed from the west Winston-Salem Prep on Saturday.

The Pamlico County girls matched the boys by defeating 10th seeded Weldon, 68-51. Jainaya Jones netted a game-high 28 points while dishing out 12 assists in the victory. The Pamlico girls will take on top-seeded Mount Airy on Saturday.