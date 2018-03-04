Monarchs win 59th straight; advance to 3A State Title

FAYETTVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The winning continues for the Northside-Jacksonville boys basketball team. The Monarchs defeated Eastern Guilford 73-71 in the 3A Region East Final at Fayetteville St. University on Saturday afternoon.

Northside has now won 59 straight games dating back to last season. The Monarchs had three players score in double-figures led by Kenny Dye’s 23 points.

Tony Marshburn and the Monarchs will look for a second straight perfect season and a second straight State Championship next Saturday when they take on the top seed out of the west region, Cox Mill who defeated Ben L. Smith on Saturday.