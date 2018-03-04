Monarchs win 59th straight; advance to 3A State Title

By Published:

FAYETTVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The winning continues for the Northside-Jacksonville boys basketball team. The Monarchs defeated Eastern Guilford 73-71 in the 3A Region East Final at Fayetteville St. University on Saturday afternoon.

Northside has now won 59 straight games dating back to last season. The Monarchs had three players score in double-figures led by Kenny Dye’s 23 points.

Tony Marshburn and the Monarchs will look for a second straight perfect season and a second straight State Championship next Saturday when they take on the top seed out of the west region, Cox Mill who defeated Ben L. Smith on Saturday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s