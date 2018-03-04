Mom sought after abducting her 2 infant children, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that a young mother has abducted two of her infant children, ages 4 months and 12 months old.

Police sent out the news release about the abduction around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Catrina D. Lucas, 20, of the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive in Fayetteville took the children during a visit with them Saturday night, police said.

They were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.

“The children are missing as a result of a parental abduction, in which children’s mother removed the children from the children’s grandmother’s home after the children were placed there by the Department of Social Services,” the news release said.

The children missing are Antoin Marsh, 4 months, and Destiny Marsh, 12 months, police said. Police said Lucas has visiting rights.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have obtained warrants on Lucas charging her with two counts of abduction of children,” police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department is urging anyone that may have been in contact with Catrina Lucas, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of these children, to call 911 or Crimestoppers immediately.